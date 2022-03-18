DES MOINES – The Audubon County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), National Weather Service (NWS), and Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) have joined together to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa.
Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 21-25, is an opportunity to highlight the importance of being aware of, and prepared for, severe weather. It is also an ideal time to review your family’s emergency plan, check the contents of your emergency kit, and sign up to receive alerts to stay weather aware.
Audubon County Emergency Management would like to remind the citizens of Audubon County to sign up for Alert Iowa messages. Alert Iowa features are: weather alerts, county and community specific alerts, multiple languages, secure and easy sign-up, access and functional needs registry. You may register at alert.iowa.gov
Each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week has a different focus:
Monday – Severe thunderstorms
Tuesday – Weather warnings
Wednesday – Tornadoes
Thursday – Family preparedness
Friday – Flash floods
The annual statewide tornado drill will take place on Wed., March 23, beginning at 10 a.m. In the event of severe weather, the drill will be postponed to March 24 at 10 a.m.
Additional information about the tornado drill can be found on local NWS websites.
For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit www.beready.iowa.gov
Follow HSEMD, IEMA, and NWS on social media using the hashtag #IAwx and #ReadyIowa.