AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council took no action on a request for support for an expansion project at the Audubon Recreation Center. During a presentation by members of the Audubon REC Foundation, officials asked the council to consider helping to finance the project in order to help qualify for a CAT grant.
The expansion would add space for basketball and volleyball courts, a walking lane. Track and spectator seating, as well as help provide space for a fitness and weightlifting area and more. City Clerk Joe Foran said the council took no action but would probably consider the presentation, but would need to know more about what kind of assistance was needed. The request didn’t include a dollar amount needed.
The Audubon Recreation Center Gymnasium Subcommittee has set a goal to raise $75,000 from local contributions during the giving season, between now and the end of the year.
The “Raise Up The Gym” project has raised over a half million dollars for additions that will include a 155x92 foot gym, housing two basketball and volleyball courts, a two lane walking track and spectator seating.
The current basketball area will become a fitness and weightlifting area, adding even more to the REC, which already includes a bowling alley, full bar and restaurant, community room and instructional area, a racquetball/wallyball/pickleball court, baseball/softball batting cage, a soft play area, arcade and walking track.
If you would like to donate, stop by the Rec Center and purchase a basketball cutout, or drop a check at Landmands Bank. For donations over $5, the paper basketballs are placed on the wall as officials build towards their goal.
All donations are tax deductible. Donations made through PayPal are subject to a service fee. The Audubon Recreation Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization. The Audubon Recreation Center Gymnasium expansion project similar to the original Audubon Recreation Center construction will be funded fully by community donations and area grants.