ELK HORN — Non-certified staff will see about $1 per hour increase, following a mid-year raise of $1 and another $1 at the end of the year, according to Superintendent Trevor Miller, adding the district was trying to stay competitive for the non-certified staff. Insurance, where it is covered, is also included. The increases were approved during the school board meeting earlier this week.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.