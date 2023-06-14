CASS COUNTY - Nishna Valley Trails and Cass County Conservation hosted “Truckin’ on the Trails” at Schildberg Recreation Area on June 3 in honor of National Trails Day. The event showcased various cycling opportunities and trails in Cass County.
Jon Jordan gave an introduction to gravel riding and led a 10-mile ride called the “Nishna Valley Gravel Sampler” from Schildberg to the south T-Bone Trailhead and back.
Throughout the event, Sarah Selders provided live music, and the Atlantic Kiwanis, Master Grillers, and Louie’s Shaved Ice sold food.
Steve Green of the Atlantic Kiwanis gave a presentation on the kids’ bike helmet giveaway the club has been organizing for 27 years, and shared that the Atlantic Kiwanis have given away over 5,000 helmets to third-grade students. Steve Anderson, owner of Bike Farm in Atlantic, talked about his bike business and gave out door prizes. Dave and Barb Chase led a group of riders on a 1.5-mile ride around the Schildberg trails on their tandem bike. Over 70 people attended the trails day event. Cass County Conservation and Nishna Valley Trails remind area residents and visitors that trails in Cass County can be used year-round. A Cass County trails map can be found online at: https://www.atlanticiowa.com/experience/cass-county-trails-map-2/. Hard copies of the map can be found at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.