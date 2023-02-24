DAVENPORT — Law enforcement in Davenport are receiving of scams targeting residents, and urge individuals to avoid being taken in by scammers.
Deceptive practices, like posing as utility utility workers, are being used to gain entry into homes, distracting the residents and committing a theft. Scammers can be persistent and very convincing, often wearing utility uniforms and may attempt to distract the resident while a partner gets into the home.
Officials tell those who may have scammed — or has a scammer who will not leave or tries to pressure the resident into letting them in — to call 911 and report it.
Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim of these kinds of scams:
• Never allow anyone you don’t know, or a business that you did not request, to enter your home.
Trust but verify: If someone says they are with a utility company or other business and are attempting to gain entry in your home, look up and call the publicly available for the utility company or business, and confirm the individual and company is supposed to be there
Don’t be fooled by “phony” uniforms, work vests or ID badges. If you didn’t call or request the service, don’t open the door.
Keep windows and doors locked, even when you are home, and always look out a window to see who is at your door.
Never open your door to anyone you don’t know. Don’t give them the opportunity to push your door open.
If you fall victim to this scam, where property or money has been taken, file a report with your local law enforcement.
#ScamAlert The Davenport Police Department has received several reports of a scam taking place in Davenport.
