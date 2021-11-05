Audubon City Council had three seats on the ballot. Jason Hocker had 372 votes; Brooke Wegner had 404 and Nick Weihs had 387. There were 24 write in votes.
The Audubon Public Measure D, asking the public if the city should issue a general obligation capital loan not to exceed $2.9 million for a new fire station did not get the 60 percent yes votes needed to pass. It received 413 no votes or 69.18 percent to 184 yes votes or 30.82 percent.
For Brayton Mayor Cally Christensen got 22 votes, while Neil C. Poldberg got 9 votes.
For Brayton City Council with two seats available, Greg Gust received 27 votes and David L. Hansen got 26. There were also three write in votes.
For Exira Mayor Mike Huegerich received 72 votes.
For Exira City Council with three seats available, Dorreen Schrader got 66 votes, Dwight Jessen 57 and April Lynn Baldwin had 36. There were 3 write ins.
For the Exira City Council Vacancy seat, Nathan Wahlert got 68 votes and there were 4 write ins.
For Gray Mayor, Penny Schmidt got 4 votes.
For the two Gray City Council seats, there were 8 write in votes.
For the Gray City Council Vacancy seat, Alecia Bluml got 4 votes.
For Kimballton Mayor, Write in candidate Glen Hoegh received 57 and Millette Shores got 17 votes. There were two additional “scattering” write in votes.
For Kimballton City Council (three seats available), James Mortensen received 47 votes, Scott Lange got 45 and Terry Nelson got 42 (all three were write in candidates). Other candidates included Vernon Schwarte with 19 votes, Evan Schaben with 26 and Michael Shores got 19. There were 11 write in “scattering” votes.
In the Audubon School District there were two At Large Board member seats
Heath Hansen received 444 votes, Sarah Asmus received 506 votes and there were 9 write in votes.
In the Audubon School district, for DMACC, in director district 3 (one open seat) Jim Knott got 348 votes.
In the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School District School there were three Board Member at large seats open. Kevin Petersen got 168 votes, and Tamie Fahn got 153. There were a number of write in votes: Craig Parmley got 55 and there were 32 “scattering” votes.
In the Exira-EHK district, for DMACC, in director district 3 (one open seat) Jim Knott got 91 votes.
In the Audubon School district, for DMACC, in director district 9 (one open seat) Randy Pash got 54 votes.
In the IKM-Manning school election, for the two at large board director seats Luke Potthoff got 17 votes and Sam Hansen got 17. Mike Blum got 12 and Phil Stracke got 5.
For the director at large 2B seat, Josh Linde got 21 votes. Steven A. Wiskus got 4 votes.
For the director DD1B seat, Amy Ferneding got 19 votes. Megan Reis got 6.
For Public Measure TF, adopting a revenue purpose statement there were 22 yes votes and 6 no votes.
For Public Measure TG, approving a PPEL tax of $1.34/$1,000, there were 20 yes votes to 8 no votes.
For IWCC director district 9, Randy Pash got 15 votes.
In the CAM school district, for the board member at large seat, Cara Murphy got 11 votes and Christopher Spieker got 1 vote.
For the CAM board director north seat, Charles L. Kinzie got 9 votes.
For the CAM board director south seat, Gary Dinkla got 8 votes and Todd McKee got 1 vote.
For Public Measure DI, there were 13 no votes to 2 yes votes.
For Public Measure DJ, there were 12 no votes to 3 yes votes.
For the IWCC board director 4 seat, Chris Blake got 6 votes.
In the Coon Rapids-Bayard School District, for the three at large board seats, Chad Leighty got 3 votes, Justin Mohr got 3 votes and Patrick McAlister got 1 vote. Randi Cretsinger and Terry Wurzer got no votes.
For DMACC director district 3 Jim Knott got 1 vote.
In the Adair-Casey school election, for the three board seats, Amanda Bireline got 1, Lindsey Dinkla got 1 and Blair Carney got 1. Others included Gretchen Umbaugh, Jessica Grubbs, Tyler McCorkel and Stacey Wedemeyer, with no votes.
For DMACC director district 3 Jim Knott got 1 vote.
In the Guthrie Center School election, for the two at large board seats, there were five candidates, but none received votes. For the other board at large seat, there was 1 candidate who received no votes.
For the DMACC director district 3, Jim Knott received no votes.
Note: there were two eligible voters, neither voted.
In the Atlantic School district for the pair of at large board seats, Amanda Berg got 4 votes, Kristy Pellett and Joshua McLaren got 3 votes each.
For the IWCC district 4 seat, Chris Blake got 3 votes.