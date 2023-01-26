“Something good always comes from the hard!” As Darla Hansen and I began our conversation I knew we’d hit it off. I mean, that’s the kind of perspective I can get behind. Darla was referring to the time in her life as a young 4 year old girl when she was severely burned and spent time at the Shriners Hospital in Texas. An accident that would change the course of history forever.
At four years old Darla was playing with matches when her nightgown caught fire — resulting in unimaginable injuries to her young self. With the help of the Shriner Hospital she was able to make a full recovery and influence lasting legislation. The Shriners used Darla’s injury and situation — specifically the clothing that caught fire instantaneously, to help pass a law for flame retardant sleepwear.
The impact that experience made on Darla goes beyond what we could explain in the time we have here today but the eagerness in her voice to share how that relationship has grown was evident.
Many of us know Darla as the one who has entertained endless crowds, large and small, with her amazing voice. There isn’t a time in her life that music has not been a central point of passion. Her family would sing Christmas carols endlessly — almost all looking more forward to that than opening presents.
Her first experience singing as a group — outside of the living room — was as a group with her siblings and then long-time friend, Nancy Osborne joining the mix. From that came the first big leap for Darla and Nancy when they formed Girls Nite Out in 1988. For over 20 years Darla and Nancy would tour all around the United States — and beyond, including a USO tour, performing both songs written by the duo, and covers of ever-popular fan favorites!
As Girls Nite Out became more popular and the success of the duo — evident, they both came to a hard realization. Both ladies made the decision early on that they did not want to rely on income from their passion and talent of singing, to support their families. Both having growing families saw that a decision had to be made. So, passions and the pursuit of potential fame was placed on hold — to step into a role many of us understand: motherhood.
But that didn’t mean the performances for dozens of local events, charities, parties and festivals stopped. Darla continued performing and for the last 30 years has jumped in to share her talents with a variety of groups, bands, and even solo performances.
What about those tell-tale nerves one gets before a performance? Sure, Darla has experienced them over the years. Maybe no-more so than the time she performed the National Anthem in front of 30,000 people for the East West College Shriners Game in San Francisco, Calif. I don’t know about you — but that would do it for me.
“There is nothing quite like performing in front of people you know, though!” says Darla. “Performing for friends, family, it’s just wonderful!” Darla mentions the feel of the crowd and the feedback that comes from live music in settings that only small towns can offer.
Darla notes that she takes great honor in the opportunity to partner with the Shriners and perform and even speak publicly at many of their events. Giving back to an organization that gave to her and her family, means a great deal to her. A kind of gratitude often expressed in the said and unsaid. And the tone of voice when talking about spending her time locally and sharing her gifts with all of us — well maybe just come out and see for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.
Darla is performing for the upcoming Celebrate Audubon event on Feb. 3. Event details can be found on the Audubon County Chamber’s Facebook page and website. There is a lot to celebrate that night, including the truth that something good always comes from the hard. Darla is living proof of that.
