Darla Hansen

Darla Hansen performing on stage.

“Something good always comes from the hard!” As Darla Hansen and I began our conversation I knew we’d hit it off. I mean, that’s the kind of perspective I can get behind. Darla was referring to the time in her life as a young 4 year old girl when she was severely burned and spent time at the Shriners Hospital in Texas. An accident that would change the course of history forever.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos