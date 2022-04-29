Meals are subject to change
For Eligible Diners — We suggest a contribution of $5.
Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
Eligible Diners — anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities — may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will start on April 1, then will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Monday, May 2 — BINGO. Baked pork chop and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, apple slices.
Tuesday, May 3 — Chicken alfredo penne, breadstick, lettuce or spinach salad, mixed fruit.
Wednesday, May 4 — Crunchy Pollock or baked cod fillet, potato wedges, green beans, berry fluff Jell-O salad.
Thursday, May 5 — Cinco de Mayo — Taco salad with lettuce and chips, refried beans, Mexican rice, strawberries.
Friday, May 6 — BINGO. Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, royal chocolate brownie.
Monday, May 9 —BINGO. Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, cucumber and tomato salad, frozen fruit cup.
Tuesday, May 10 — COOK’S CHOICE
Wednesday, May 11 — Chicken pot pie, breadstick, cottage cheese, peaches and pineapple.
Thursday, May 12 — Meatloaf, tator tots, broccoli, pears.
Friday, May 13—BINGO. Chicken, orange and almond salad, breadstick, corn, apple rhubarb crisp.
Monday, May 16 — BINGO. Philly sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, apple slices.
Tuesday, May 17 — Chicken chow mein on rice or noodles, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, blonde brownie.
Wednesday, May 18 — Shepherd’s pie, whole wheat roll, broccoli raisin salad, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, May 19 — Brown sugar glazed pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, banana, peanut butter cookie.
Friday, May 20 — BINGO. Hearty chicken stew, corn bread, coleslaw, apricots.
Monday, May 23 — BINGO. Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, mixed berries, hot milk cake.
Tuesday, May 24 — Baked chicken parmesan with spaghetti, breadstick, broccoli, pears.
Wednesday, May 25 — Chili mac casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, applesauce, Jello.
Thursday, May 26 — Taco casserole, corn bread, steamed carrots, banana.
Friday, May 27 — BINGO. COOK’S CHOICE.
Monday, May 30 — No Meal MEMORIAL DAY
Tursday, May 31 — Herb-rubbed roast beef, mashed potatoes w/gravy, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, chocolate pudding
Menu subject to change
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before
Call 563-3657 — Audubon or 268-2377 — Exira