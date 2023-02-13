Atlantic Business and Professional Women (BPW) has four scholarships available for 2023. The Iowa Business and Professional Women’s Foundation also has four $1,000 scholarships available at www.bpw-iowa.org. Anyone interested should contact Laurine Price, at 712-249-6688 or lprice_79@msn.com or local high school scholarship websites for an application
All applications are due by or postmarked by: April 1.
1. The $750 Collen Scholarship is available to any female student a resident of Cass, Shelby, or Audubon Counties in Iowa. The student must be pursuing a degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Systems Management, Chemistry or Engineering. The student may attend college full-time or part-time.
2. The $1,000 BPW Scholarship is available to a Cass County resident non-traditional (has been out of high school 5+ yrs.) female or male who: (1) Is a United States citizen; (2) Has been out of the work force and is seeking to get back into the work force and needs additional education; (3) Completed high school five or more years ago and wants to start or resume their college education; (4) Demonstrates financial need, scholastic ability, leadership skills and career goals.
3. The $,1000 Bev Mendenhall Nursing Scholarship honoring the memory of a long-time active Atlantic member. The scholarship is available to a female or male resident of Cass County, Iowa who is a non-traditional student (has been out of high school 5+ yrs.) who: (1) Is a United States citizen; (2) Has been out of the work force and is seeking to get back into the work force and needs additional education; (3) Completed high school five or more years ago and wants to start or resume their college education; (4) Demonstrates financial need, scholastic ability, leadership skills and career goals.
4. The $1,000 Don Sonntag Nursing Scholarship, provided by the generous donation from Don Sonntag. The scholarship is available to a female or male resident of Cass County, Iowa, is a high school senior or non-traditional student who is a US citizen and is pursuing education in the Nursing profession
Iowa Business and Professional Women Foundation Scholarships
The Iowa BPW Federation was founded in 1920. The Iowa BPW Foundation was established in 1988 for
charitable, educational and scientific purposes. Since that time, the Educational Scholarship Committee has
awarded numerous scholarships to deserving women and men in order to help them continue their higher
education.
The Iowa Business and Professional Women Foundation works to:
• Promote charitable, educational, and scientific purposes.
• Establish, maintain and distribute scholarships.
• Give financial aid to schools, colleges, and other institutions of education.
• Conduct research and surveys.
• Provide lectures and seminars.
Four $,1000 scholarships will be awarded for 2023-2024 academic year. Applications may be found at: www.bpw-iowa.org
Requirements
Applicants must be a non-traditional student who:
• Is a resident of Iowa. Attending a school outside Iowa does not negate residency. If the applicant
was a resident of Iowa prior to attending school or if her (his) parents are residents, this will constitute
residency. An active non-resident member of a BPW/Iowa local organization may also apply
provided she/he has been a member for five (5) years. Active means attends local & state
meetings; participates in projects. * The applicant need not be a member of Business and
Professional Women of Iowa (BPW/Iowa).
• Is a United States citizen.
• Wants/needs to reenter the workforce but needs additional education.
• Graduated high school five (5) or more years ago (2018 or before) and now wants to start or
resume a college education.
• Demonstrates financial need, scholastic ability, leadership skills and career goals.
• The limit of the scholarship awards is two (2) years.