Albert the Bull was visited on Saturday, Jan. 7 by the singing group the Krokodiloes, an a cappella group from Harvard University as they passed through Audubon from Kansas City on their tour trip to Carroll. They performed Sunday, Jan. 8 with funds raised going to St. Anthony Cancer Center in Carroll. The Kroks consist of 12 performers from New York, California, Austria, Maine, Washington, West Virginia, North Carolina, New Zealand and one local singer from Willey! Grant Meiners, son of Tami and Alan Meiners is a student at Harvard and has been performing with the Kroks throughout his Harvard college career. After visiting Albert, they toured Templeton Rye in Templeton and later on to a dairy farm, Fertig Farms near Wall Lake.
