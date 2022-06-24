DES MOINES — Changes to the 44 year old Bottle Bill are coming soon after Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that will let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the 5 cent deposit. The changes also will triple handling fees at redemption centers, something advocates hope will encourage more people to open new redemption centers.
Redemption center owners have said that the current 1 cent they receive isn’t enough — under the new law they will get 3 cents per can or bottle.
Retailers like grocery stores have complained about having to take dirty empty cans and bottles into their stores, and under the new law, those grocery stores would be able to opt-out of accepting previously bought cans or bottles, but only if they have an agreement with a redemption center or are within 10 miles of one.
Others are afraid that the change, with retailers opting out of taking back the cans, will result in more recyclables ending up in landfills, or along roadsides as trash because it is no longer convenient to return them.
The changes will take effect July 1, 2023.