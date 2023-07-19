AUDUBON — With back to school coming up, Superintendent Eric Trager says he can’t be 100 percent sure that construction work will be done in time for school to start on Aug. 23, but he hopes to be able to make a decision on the date soon.
He said they had been holding construction meetings on Wednesdays to keep track of where they were, and said next week’s meeting would give him a better view of where they were at and what would be done.
Trager said the construction trades were struggling trying to find enough employees, and he thought the district could use the project as an example to show students that working in the trades, things like plumbing and electrical work, carpentry, roofing and more, could make a good career, and he wished students could get to talk with construction workers more to learn about what their work was like, along with other aspects of their lives, and hopefully they might decide to try it.
While the project was behind a little on their schedule, Trager said he could still say the project was on budget, which was an accomplishment considering all the challenges the district faced.
If the “life safety” systems, like the fire alarm system, were all in and inspections for things like the kitchen were complete, students would be allowed in the building, even if some smaller projects remained.
Trager hoped to a better handle on when students would be able to return to school soon.