ELK HORN — It’s Hygge!
Come experience a “hyggelig julestue” — which roughly means a cosy get-together at home with friends and family — and see the Julehjerter, Julestjerner and other Danish julepynt — at the Museum of Danish America. The museum, located at 2212 Washington Street, celebrates with live piano music, decorations and more on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission both days.
Don’t speak Danish? Jule is — well, Yule, or Christmas.
Julepynt are Christmas decorations, like Julehjerter or star ornaments and Julestjerner or star ornaments. A new exhibit at the museum is Papirklip, looking at reproductions and papercut examples from around the world.
Bedstemor’s House, a 1908 immigrant’s home, will be open Friday and Saturday, from 1-4 p.m. with free admission as well.
The Museum of Danish America’s Genealogy Center will also be open with free admission as well, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Danish Windmill will also be open over the weekend. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. They will offer hot glogg samples, along with a Danish Christmas tree to check out, and many holiday gift ideas.
Kick Saturday off — literally — by running in the annual Naughty or Nisse 5K Polar Run, going from the Mermaid to the Mill. It starts out at 9 a.m., registration is $20, and more information is available at www.danishwindmill.com.
Food and drink are a big part of the holidays — starting with Thanksgiving and running through New Years — here are a couple suggestions of places to eat, or get food, snacks and more.
Get your Danish Kringle from the Kringle Man, including cream horns, krispies, turnovers and Danish letters, offered Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4228 Main Street.
The Rustic Rooster/Two Chicks will have Twila’s homemade goodies like pies, rolls, canned goods and more, all at 2578 Yellowwood Road, one mile west of Kimballton on Highway 44 and 1/4 mile north. Other items include repurposed Christmas items and vintage decor.
The Norse Horse, at 4224 Main Street in Elk Horn, is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, with a full bar, 16 taps, craft beers and food and they will have hot buttered rum.
Grace on Main offers pizza, pasta, salads, burgers and more, along with wine and spirits. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. They are just north west of the Windmill at 2015 Broadway Avenue.
Need wine for a holiday get together? Danish Countryside Vines and Wines is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at 1425 Littlefield Drive west of Elk Horn on F58.
Want to take in the music? The annual Julefest Concert is Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. featuring local musicians with songs, piano and pipe organ and more. Lunch will be following with traditional dancing around the Christmas tree at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.
In need of gifts, decor, or just something fun to walk through? The Danish villages will have a wide variety of places to shop for the perfect gift.
A Hometown Christmas will be at the Kimballton Town Hall Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will have new vendors this year. Don’t miss Jeanne’s famous candies and cookies.
Egg Krate Antiques will be open with over 50 vendors under one roof, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m. at 2104 Broadway in Elk Horn.
Copenhagen Friday is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. at 4124 Main Street in Elk Horn, with art, fashion and fun.
The Nest Egg is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside Back Alley Cuts, north of the windmill. Women’s casual clothing, purses and accessories, and more.
The Old Danish Workshop at 2104 Elm Street will be open Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bird houses, feeders, crosses, wooden toys, canes, windmills, and more.
The Main Street Country Boutique returns for the 25th year, at the Elk Horn Town Hall, offering repurposed and handmade wooden furniture, signs, quilts, jewelry, homemade soaps, candles, snowmen and more. Refreshments will be available and there will be door prizes. Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.