AUDUBON - Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority visited Audubon County on May 3 to view what is all in the area. Thanks to our Audubon County Tourism and ACED group for hosting and showcasing the county. They toured TNT, some second story apartments with Kate Hargens and the clock tower building, AMVC Clinic, and the Audubon Rec Center. ACED/Tourism gave a presentation on Audubon County to everyone in attendance at the luncheon and Durham gave an overview of opportunities, housing, etc. for the state. After touring the community, they enjoyed lunch by The Bakery.

