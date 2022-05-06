The Audubon Chamber of Commerce banner project is finishing up by sprucing up the downtown area with the hanging of the new banners. There are four patterns: Audubon Live Large, Home of the Wheelers, Welcome to Audubon and Shop Local in a variety of colors. These banners were supported by local individuals, families and businesses/organizations. The banners are being graciously put on the street polls by Remsburg Service of Audubon. Take a stroll downtown Audubon and check them out!

