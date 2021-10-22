AUDUBON - Two candidates running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2022 visited Audubon, stopping at Albert the Bull park on Sunday to meet with local residents and talk about their causes. The event included a soup lunch, and time to meet and ask questions of the candidates.
On hand were Abby Finkenauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst, along with Ross Wilburn, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. Finkenauer and Hurst are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on June 7, 2022. The general election against Grassley will occur on Nov. 8, 2022
Finkenauer said she’s willing to work with anyone in Washington D.C. to get things done.
“I'm somebody who went to (Washington) D.C. in 2018. I could work with anyone, I didn't care what party they were, if they helped us, but I would also stand up to someone, no matter what party they were, if it hurt us,” she said.
She said she was concerned about infrastructure in the state - noting with thousands of structurally deficient bridges in the state - it was important to work to make the bridges safe for Iowa farmers. Fixing those bridges should include buying American steel over steel from China, and would result in keeping good paying jobs in the country.
Finkenauer served as the U.S. Representative for Iowa's 1st congressional district from 2019 to 2021. Before being elected to Congress, Finkenauer served in the Iowa House of Representatives for the 99th district from 2015 to 2019. Her committee assignments included Economic Growth, Labor, Transportation, and Ways and Means. She was also a member of the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee.
Dr. Glenn Hurst chairs the Iowa Democratic Party's Rural Caucus and the party's 3rd District Central Committee.
Hurst said that the biggest challenge he saw for the state was the drop in population over the last 40 years. He said hospitals were dropping their full service status, which can lead to people seeking treatment in big cities, and possibly moving to those big cities to raise their children.
“How do we reverse the failure to thrive (for Iowa’s rural areas)?” he asked.
The answer was to put in a “root” that would help the area grow - like adding a medical provider to keep care closer to home.
He supports health care for all, saying “Health care is a basic human right,” adding, “You can’t identify any person who doesn’t deserve medical care.”
Hurst served as a founding member of a branch of Indivisible, a progressive activist organization, in western Iowa. He operates a private medical practice in Minden that has convinced him that our nation should have Medicare for All.