PELLA - Central College hosted a weeklong Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry event to showcase the many projects by Central students during the 2021-2022 academic year. The event included in-person honors thesis and senior projects in psychology presentations, as well as pre-recorded and poster sessions.
Participating in the CURE was: Allyson Madsen of Exira. The presentation was entitled: The Association Between Deafness, Exclusion, and Mental Health Outcomes; and Senior Art Showcase.
