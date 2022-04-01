Valley Business Park farm land sold

The 156 acre plot of farm land north of the Valley Business park sold at auction in December fetching $16,000 an acre.

The property is owed by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) who purchased the property in 2007 in the hope of developing it. The effort was ultimately unsuccessful.

The property is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Interstate 80, on the north west corner, along the Cass-Audubon county lines.

Jennifer McEntaffer, Executive Director of CADCO, and Sara Slater of ACED said in October that Valley Business Park board members agreed it was time to sell the property as both counties have a lot of economic development opportunities that the sale of this property can help facilitate. Proceeds from the sale will be split between the two entities.

“I hate to see it go, but the money is being put into a Cass County economic develop fund for future projects,” McEntaffer said.

The auction was held by Iowa Land Co. and the property was purchased by James and John Kilworth — who own most of the adjacent property and have been farming it for several years. Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

