May Movies
May 27-29 and June 3-5 Top Gun Maverick PG13
The sequel to Top Gun (1986), the film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a test pilot, alongside Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film. Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell has purposely dodged an advancement in rank to continue flying after 36 years of service. One day, Maverick is summoned to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.
June 10-12 Family Camp PG
When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy.
June 17-19 Downton Abbey: A New Era PG
"Downton Abbey: A New Era” is bookended by a wedding and a funeral. In between, a good deal happens: Babies are born and paternities questioned, long-simmering romances clinched and fresh ones set to bloom; an excursion takes a fraction of the family to France while a film crew keeps the rest of them busy back home.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)