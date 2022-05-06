EXIRA — It was all about flowers and twinkling lights, fancy dresses and just the right music… like something catchy from “Frozen.”
The Daddy Daughter Dance at the Exira Event Center was a lot like other special events — like proms, for example — happening this spring. It was a chance to get together, get pictures taken, talk to your friends and maybe give it a whirl on the dance floor with dad or a special relative or friend.
There was a special wall with lights to line up in front of for pictures, tables set up around the room with lit greenery and specially chosen music. And there was also plenty of time to dance with, or just run around the room with old and new friends.
The dads also were able to take some time and chat with friends as well, and there was a table full of snacks to munch on.
The event was held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.