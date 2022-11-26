AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council will be taking the first step towards appointing a new city council member. At the last council meeting Nick Weihs turned in a letter of resignation, saying he would be moving out of the city of Audubon.
featured
Audubon City Council Special Meeting on Monday
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark sentenced to 10 years incarceration
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Grubbs, Burmeister return to lead Exira-EHK
- Heath Hansen joins Audubon County Supervisors
- Grace on Main received Sustainability Award
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- Drinking Water Advisory Lifted in Exira
- Local students named to Dean's List
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Young coach has lot to offer young Audubon boys' team
- PREP FOOTBALL: All-state honors earned by Audubon's Nielsen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.