Reggie’s Sleepout is coming to Audubon’s Wheeler Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23!
Students 7th-12th grade in Audubon and the surrounding communities are invited to come spend a night under the stars, have some fun and become more aware of youth homelessness in our home state of Iowa. This event is proudly hosted by Ebenezer Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
If you don’t want to “sleep out,” but still want to make a difference check out the website information below to see how you can help. www.reggiessleepout-audubonia.org
Please get registered at this site as a group of 10 or they can help you find a group! Donations of canned goods, winter gear money or blankets can be brought to the football field Saturday, Oct. 22 or at any one of the churches listed.
10 for $10 Challenge
The founders of Reggie’s Sleepout encourage all participants to complete the 10 for $10 Challenge. Every dollar raised from Audubon’s Reggie’s Sleepout will help youth who are homeless or at-risk throughout Iowa. To help with your fundraising efforts, they challenge everyone to raise $100 (or more). It’s simple but will make a big impact to this cause.
How does it work?
Ask ten people you know for $10 to help you raise $100. This can include family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors, teachers, etc. If Audubon’s Sleepout has, for example, 50 participants at their sleepout who all raise $100, they can contribute $5,000 to homeless or at-risk youth right here in Iowa!
HOW YOUR $100 HELPS
Below are some examples of how $100 raised can help youth:
• Serves over 50 meals at our Youth Opportunity Center
• Supplies 4 youth with school supplies for one semester
• Provides 2 nights of safe shelter for a homeless youth.
Speaker with local connection
Brad Whipple, who is the husband of Audubon native Cara Schmidt Whipple (Dan and Christine Schmidt’s daughter), will be the guest speaker. He started the first Reggie’s Sleepout in Des Moines. He knew Reggie personally and will be sharing Reggie’s story.
Since 2005, Reggie’s Sleepout has gathered every fall to honor the memory of Reggie Kelsey in Des Moines. Reggie’s Sleepout was started to invite the community to join in making a difference. Reggie was a young man who aged out of the foster care system in 2001, and within three and a half months, was found dead in the Des Moines River. It is in the spirit of his endearing personality that we continue on the fight for our youth today to prevent similar tragedies from happening. Reggie had an endearing personality but suffered from hallucinations and depression. He worried about how he would survive on his own. After being kicked out of his latest foster care placement, Reggie bounced from one shelter to another. Occasionally he camped outside while working with Iowa Homeless Youth Centers’ Street Outreach Program.
Read more of Reggie’s Story at yss.org/about-rso/
The event will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday and end Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Schedule will be Saturday: 6 p.m. — Arrive and Set-up Camp, 7 p.m — Program, 8 p.m. — Light Meal, 9 p.m. — Various Activities (Contest, Prizes, Games, Campfire, and much more!), 10 p.m. — S’mores, Midnight — Lights Out in Camp Area, Sunday: 6 a.m. — Breakfast, 7 a.m. — Conclusion. What should you bring? Large box from a furniture or appliance store, (you are encouraged to decorate your box before the event in order to be entered into a contest), Duct tape to help assemble your “shelter,” layers of clothing, sleeping bag or blankets and a flashlight.
The public is invited to donate by bringing canned goods and clothing that evening or to the three participating churches to be donated.