STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 125 students who were named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. The following local students were named to BVU’s Dean’s List: Traci Riesgaard, of Brayton and Sydney Wegner, of Manning.

