Saturday, Nov. 6
Exira Christian Church Fall Turkey Supper, from 4 p.m. until sold out. Carry Out only, suggested donation is $16; shut-ins in Exira can call 712-268-5498 by noon for delivery; Proceeds assist with the needs of families in the community through the Christian Womens’ Fellowship.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Daylight Saving Time Ends
Casey United Methodist Church annual Fall Harvest Dinner from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Casey United Methodist Church. Serving ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, salads, roll, pie and water for a free will donation. Carry-outs available, call 641-746-2210.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Coon Rapids American Legion Bingo is every Tuesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Veterans Day free breakfast 6-8 a.m. at El Adobe Restaurant in Audubon. Sponsored by Landmands Bank. Free cheeseburger for veterans available all day.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Marne Mason’s Harvest Breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Marne Fire Station. They will be serving pancakes, biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns with juice, milk and coffee. Breakfast featuring famous homemade Mississippi biscuits and homemade jams. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for kids 10 and under.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Pet Pictures With Santa, contact AMVC or check the event out on Facebook
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 26
Julefest in Elk Horn and Kimballton
Saturday, Nov. 27
Naughty or Nisse 5K Polar Run, 9 a.m. start time, Mermaid fountain to the Windmill. Hot Chocolate or glogg at the finish line.
Julefest in Elk Horn and Kimballton
SAVE THE DATE
Hometown Christmas - Dec. 4 at the Agrihall
Second Annual Tour of Lights - Dec. 4