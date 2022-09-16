Anita's Fall Festival is Sept. 25

ANITA — If you couldn’t get to the Fall Festival in Exira, or you did, but you are ready to go again on Sunday, check this out: It’s the first year for the Anita Fall Festival, and interest is very high, according to organizers.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

