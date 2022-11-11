ATLANTIC – Harvest Market 2022 will be held at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, Nov. 21 from 3-7 p.m. Bring local to your table this holiday season. This fall farmers market is held the Monday before Thanksgiving, so shoppers can pick up premium local produce, local meats, delicious baked goods, and other local foods to enjoy at holiday celebrations. The market also offers handmade craft products including seasonal candles, goat milk soaps, holiday decorations, and gifts.
