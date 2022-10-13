AUDUBON - While harvest is in full swing, and weather seems favorable for getting crops in, Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen tells area residents that “this week and next week look to be very high risk for fire danger, with crops being harvested and predicted (high) winds.”
High Risks For Fire Danger Around Southwestern Iowa
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
