Harvest Expected To Start This Week

Farmers have been making a big push towards getting harvest done with sunny, dry weather we have had, but the dry and windy weather can also increase fire danger.

 (photo contributed)

AUDUBON - While harvest is in full swing, and weather seems favorable for getting crops in, Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen tells area residents that “this week and next week look to be very high risk for fire danger, with crops being harvested and predicted (high) winds.”

