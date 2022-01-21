While the sun is setting on one part of a family business, it's dawning on another part. Grant Sheeder said that Feb. 10 will be the last processing day for the Sheeder Cloverleaf Dairy, but home delivery will continue, and possibly expand.
Grant's parents - Russell and Merici - have been milking cows since 1997 - his father was raised on a farm and worked with all the typical farm animals, before going to dairy cattle. He also was a UPS driver for many years, and Grant's mother was a teacher.
They've gotten to the point where they want to retire, and while they looked for someone who wanted to take over, "A lot of people say they don't want to be married to the job," Grant said. Taking care of dairy cattle isn't hard work, he said, but it's always there.
Grant said he coulddn't do it all by himself. He had looked at hiring some help, but currently hiring is difficult. He explained that there was always work to do from taking care of and milking the cows, bottling the milk and taking it to the stores, collecting the recyclable milk bottles and bringing them back, washing then and making them ready for use again.
Grant said even after the company stopped bottling milk they will continue to offer delivery service to customers. Currently they deliver to Guthrie Center, Altoona, Indianola and up to Ames. Sheeder Cloverleaf products can be found in stores like Food Land in Audubon and Hy-Vee in Atlantic.
You can get more information on the dairy business on line at Sheeder Cloverleaf Dairy on Facebook, where the business is described as "a grass-based, family-owned dairy located in Guthrie Center."
"We bottle only our milk from our cows right on the farm in returnable, reusable glass bottles. We also offer several flavors of ice cream!" they say, and plan to continue to offer ice cream after they stop bottling milk. They started offering home deliveries in May of 2020. There is also more information on the delivery part of the business on line at http://www.sheedercloverleafdairy.com/
With the transition, he hopes to expand the area they cover.
"We have been trying to grow that footprint," he said. They currently have two delivery drivers who work four days a week, and visit about 1,700 homes per month.
The delivery service carries the standard dairy products but also has things like frozen pizza, meats, pies, breads, nuts, coffee and more. He will be continuing dairy delivery working with Andersen Erickson, and possibly another dealer, though that's not for sure yet, he said.
And he's been planning something else, as well.
He and partner Brett Rowley are working on a meat locker business, Guthrie County Quality Meats, which is located on the east side of Guthrie Center.
Plans are to open by June 1, "but hopefully it will be in May," Grant said.
With customers having a hard time getting fresh meat, and producers having a hard time finding a locker to send their cattle to, Grant said he thought the new enterprize will help customers get a quality product, and provide a service for the community. It will also offer retail space, with a fresh meat counter.