AUDUBON — Dead and dying trees along the 17 mile section of the T-Bone Trail in Audubon County will be the subject of many discussions going forward, according to Audubon County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen.
A check of how many trees need to be cut down and removed found over 2,000 trees including some elm and mostly ash trees, and the supervisors were concerned about how to pay for the tree removal, and how to do the actual removal.
Conservation Director Bruce Haag said that some trees were being treated with an insecticide, starting two years ago, and that seems to be working well for those trees, but treatment was expensive. He said he was treating the trees yearly and would probably continue to do so.
In Littlefield Recreation Area several trees — dead ash trees due to Emerald Ash Borer infestation — had to be removed in the Old Campground area, Haag said, along with others scattered around the recreation area. Cutting down the trees in the area that already had a lot of trees was actually helpful where trees were growing close together, because it would allow more room and light for other trees in the area.
Along the T-Bone Trail Sorensen said several options were being considered for tree removal. Besides cutting the trees down, some could be removed using an excavator. Some of the trees to be removed were just mixed in with other trees, but others were located in groups. Once cut or torn down, the trees could be stacked alongside the trail to be burned, but care would have to be taken not to damage the blacktop.
Currently the county doesn’t own a stump grinder to remove the stumps, and the supervisors discussed whether it would be cheaper to get one, rent one, or hire someone to remove the stumps.
Haag and the supervisors also discussed having someone working for the county that would maintain the trail, with Haag noting, “I can only be in one place at a time.”
In addition to the dead tree issue, there was a discussion of work that needed to be done on the trail itself. Currently the black top trail was showing deterioration. The blacktop material needs traffic to help maintain it, and without it, it dries out, and sinks. Hole patch can be used in some places, but there was also some shrinkage at bridges. When the trail was originally put in there was a 20 year maintenance agreement, Haag said, which had run out.
“We need someone who is focused on nothing but trail work,” he said.