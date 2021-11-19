Honor, Remember and Serve

Mike Howard presented a program on paratrooper mission to honor WWII veterans.

 (photo contributed)

Mike and Lou Howard were on hand at the Elk Horn Library to share about Mike's paratrooper mission to "Honor, Remember and Serve," World War II veterans and about his many jumps out of authentic aircraft. He brought in gear and a historically accurate uniform and talked about what he had done with the Outlook Study Club, and library officials thanked Mike and Lou for coming, and for "your time and your vision to keep the stories of WWII veterans alive."

