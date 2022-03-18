Brad Wilkening will present his program, The Lessons of the Holocaust, at the Audubon Public Library on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. As a former teacher, Wilkening has witnessed the advance of technology with its good benefits and its bad effects. Wilkening says, “ Social media is able to allow bullying to go far beyond anything I would have ever comprehended and the results can be devastating. I know this is an issue all schools are undertaking and trying to prevent. The Holocaust is an example of the world allowing evil to exist. It is not as much a Jewish issue as it is man’s inhumanity toward their fellow man.
Wilkening attended classes sponsored by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, where he heard amazing speakers and met many survivors. He was inspired by their stories and after that, as a member of Iowa’s Holocaust Commission, he has been a part of making recommendations for implementing Holocaust education into existing school curriculum.
The presentation is designed to make people and students realize that decisions we make have consequences and not making decisions has consequences as well. By learning the lessons of the Holocaust, He hopes to enable people the means to become more humane, more caring and more understanding.
This program is an important lesson for all ages.
Presented by the Cultural Center of the Audubon Public Library