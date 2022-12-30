Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 (No New Year’s Eve movies) (PG) — Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
