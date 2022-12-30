The Rose Theater

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 (No New Year’s Eve movies) (PG) — Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

