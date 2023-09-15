Sept. 15-17 Dreamin’ Wild (PG)
Dreamin’ Wild, the true story of love and redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after thirty years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece.
Sept. 22-24 Gran Turismo (PG-13)
Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
Sept. 29-Oct.1 The Hill (PG)
In a small town in Texas, a young Rickey Hill wears leg braces due to a degenerative spinal disease, but enjoys playing baseball. His strict father and a pastor dissuades Rickey from baseball, wanting to shield him from further injuries. A few years later, Rickey becomes a “baseball phenomenon.”