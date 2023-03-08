CARROLL - Bailey Dawn Rose, 23, was charged with alleged lottery theft. According to court records Rose was arrested by police after an investigation found she had stolen at least 10 tickets between Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, while employed at Sparky's east in Carroll.
