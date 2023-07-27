July 28-30 Sound of Freedom (PG-13)
The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Aug. 4-6 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG-13)
Set in 1969, the film follows Indiana Jones and his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw trying to locate a device that could change the course of history before Jürgen Voller, a Nazi-turned-NASA scientist, can take it for himself and change the outcome of World War II.
Aug. 11-13 Elemental (PG)
Set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature, the story follows fire element Ember Lumen (Lewis) and water element Wade Ripple (Athie), who meet and fall in love after Wade is summoned by a plumbing accident at a convenience store owned by Ember’s father, Bernie (Del Carmen).
Aug. 18-20 Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt 1 (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team are tasked with tracking down a powerful skeleton key that’s believed to open access to all digitally controlled networks. With intelligence agencies from various world governments — as well as crime syndicates — in a race to find and control the key, Ethan encounters dark forces from his past who are working with a new, mysterious entity that threatens the future of humanity.
Aug. 25-27 Barbie (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.
Movie showings are subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Howings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showing at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.
