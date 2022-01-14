AUDUBON — It’s time to Celebrate Audubon, again.
The Celebrate Audubon event includes dinner, entertainment, a raffle, live auction, award presentations and of course, the Dessert Dash.
Molly Armentrout, Executive Director of the Audubon Chamber of Commerce said this year’s event is planned for Feb. 12, at the Audubon County Fairgrounds Agri Hall.
“It’s going to have a Valentine’s Day theme,” Armentrout said.
Catering will be by Jan’s Catering, but Armentrout said the menu and ticket price hadn’t been determined yet. Watch for an announcement on tickets and menu coming up.
The Dessert Dash includes a wide variety of desserts — tables of people donate money, and the table with the largest amount donated gets to go first and stake their claim on their favorite dessert. Other tables will follow them in quick succession and you have to be fast to get to the dessert you wanted.
Entertainment will be by the Illusioneers, a magic group out of Des Moines that were three time award winners. The show is an all ages show.
Armentrout also noted that the Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Live Large awards will be presented during the evening, as well.