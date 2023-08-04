AUDUBON — The history of the Audubon State Bank dates back to the late 1880’s. The Citizens Bank was organized in January, 1882 and stockholders included President William Walker; Cashier A.L. Campbell; W.F. Stotts, J.L. Stotts, F.P. Bradley, Nathaniel Hamlin and Theodore F. Myers. The bank was purchased by Theodore Morrow, A.H Fleming and E.J. Freeman in 1885. In 1888, Armstrong and Freeman became the sole owners. In 1892 they built the largest, most complete banking house, between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, with safety deposit vaults, locating it at the corner of Broadway and Washington. That building was the I.O.O.F. building where Sam’s Barber Shop was located.
The Commercial Bank was founded in January 1886 by William Leet and W.H. Negley. Leet built on a site on South Park, erecting one of the substantial brick buildings in Audubon. The location was Jung’s Bakery later. Shortly after the Commercial Bank began, Negley withdrew, leaving Leet as sole proprietor, with L.D. Phelps as cashier and Frank Leet as assistant cashier.
The Commercial Bank was acquired by Charles Van Gorder (called the First National Bank) in 1910.
From 1893-1894 Lois G. Stuart founded the Corn Exchange Bank in Audubon, continuing with various cashiers until 1907, when it was bought and merged with the First National Bank of Audubon.
In 1907 Emil Bilharz organized the Farmer’s State Bank at Audubon, and that bank continued under the ownership and management of the Bilharz family until 1932 when it went broke, along with many other banks, during the depression.
Charles Van Gorder started his first bank in Exira in 1876. Named the Audubon County Bank, with Van Gorder serving as cashier and Frank Whitney of Atlantic as president. The bank had a capital of $1,000 and two years later it was moved to Audubon. Whitney retired in 1884, and Charles Van Gorder became sole proprietor.
In 1893, the name of the Audubon County Bank was changed to First National Bank of Audubon, with Van Gorder as president and Frank S. Watts as cashier.
Charles Van Gorder was born in New York in 1837, migrating west in his early 20’s, settling in Kansas. He moved to Missouri, then to Exira, where he began to manufacture bricks. He served during the Civil War as a captain, returning afterward to resume brick making before going into banking. He tired from the banking business in 1912 and died in 1924.
Edwin S. Van Gorder, Sr. assumed presidency of the bank when his father retired in 1912, and continued until his death in 1937. At that time his son, Edwin Jr. took over the reins. At 43 years of age, Edwin Jr. was said to be the youngest bank president in Iowa.
After Edwin Jr.’s death in 1942, his wife, Henryetta Spaulding Van Gorder assumed the presidency, a post she held for 33 years until her death in May, 1975, then Edwin S. Van Gorder III served as president until the bank was sold in January, 1976 to Stephen Garst and John Chrystal of Coon Rapids.
(Information taken from Audubon History Book, 1878-1978)