March Movies
March 4-6 Death on the Nile (PG-13)
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement
March 11-13 Dog (PG-13)
Dog is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.
March 18-20 Uncharted (PG-13)
Based on one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake and his first adventure with rival-turned-partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as quick-witted, wise-cracking Sully, Uncharted will introduce audiences to how Nathan Drake becomes the treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries and treasures in an action-adventure epic that spans the globe.
March 25-27 Merry Me (PG-13)
Jennifer Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher — total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.
(The Batman will likely be an April title)
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)