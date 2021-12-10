AUDUBON - It’s far from being a done deal, but the Audubon City Council would consider moving city hall offices to the Audubon State Bank’s Broadway location - if it were to become available after the new building is complete.
City Clerk Joe Foran asked council members during his department report on Nov. 29, if they wanted him to speak with Audubon State Bank officials about moving the city offices, and possibly the police department to the bank location - at 315 Broadway.
Foran said the council members were “positive” about the idea and letting bank officials know they were interested in the location if it became available.
The council has discussed the fact that the Memorial Building is in need of updates and repairs.
Foran said “it would be more expensive to rehabilitate (the Memorial Building), due to its age and condition.
The 315 Broadway building had recently been updated, and would probably be more economical than building from scratch, Foran said. It would also provide a location that was in downtown Audubon.
The Memorial Building is owned by the city, and houses a number of non-profit groups and organizations in addition to the city and police offices.