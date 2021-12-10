Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tonight

Snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. High 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.