Friday, Nov. 11
Blast From the Past Adult Prom at Manning Hausbarn in Manning. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Catered meal at 6:30 p.m. DJ and dancing at 8 p.m. Photo booth, auctions and King and Queen contest. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Templeman Savings Bank, 1st National Bank and Manning Pharmacy for $40 or at the door for $45. This Main Event Fundraiser is sponsored by Main Street Manning. Formal attire not required. To make a reservation call 712-655-3131. For information call 712-655-6246
Saturday, Nov. 12
Audubon Rec Center Trivia Night and 4th Anniversary at 6 p.m. at the Audubon Rec Center. Celebrate the Rec’s 4th Anniversary with a fun night of trivia! $20/team, first question read at 7 p.m.
Audubon-Exira Knights of Columbus Steak Fry from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Aududubon. Open to the public, dine in or carry out $18 10 years and up or $9 for 9 years and up; salad, baked potato, baked beans and dessert
Friday, Nov. 18
Ribbon cutting and Chamber Coffee at With Hope, LLC at 405 South Park Place, from 9:30-10 a.m. Free refreshments and snacks provided by Hope Jensen and the Audubon Chamber of Commerce.
Monday, Nov. 21
Harvest Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center. Bring “Local to Your Table” this holiday season. Harvest Market is the Monday before Thanksgiving, so you can pick up premium local produce and meats, farm-fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, seasonal candles and decorations, holiday gifts, and more. Plus, grab dinner to go from food truck Pim’s Thai. Harvest Market 2022 offers both in-person shopping and pre-ordering. Pre-ordering will be available through www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from Nov. 14-19. Some vendors, such as Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts and Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls, will only be offering pre-ordered products. Harvest Market accepts SNAP/EBT/Food Stamps and Double Up Food Bucks. Harvest Market: Bountiful. Warm. Fresh. Local.
Thursday, Nov. 24
THANKSGIVING!
SHIFT ATL along with Cass Health will hold the 4th annual Turkey Trot in Atlantic at 8 a.m. There is an in-person and virtual option. In-person is 5K or 1-mile option, both leaving from 14 East 4th Street, at 8 a.m. sharp! Warm eats and drinks inside post-race. Virtual at the registrant’s discretion. Cost $25, with the option to add on race-day gear. Orders need to be submitted by Oct. 30. Registration through day of the event. To get registered, visit getmeregistered.com/AtlanticTurkeyTrot or shiftatl.org/turkeytrot to view full event details!
Friday, Nov. 25
Walnut Christmas Walk. Walk through Walnut’s antique and specialty shops, have a cup of cider, a taste of wine, a treat, and look for that special gift! For more information about the Christmas Walk, call Crockery & More at (712) 784-2626.
Julefest 2022 Enjoy the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton as they celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season! Taste traditional holiday treats and browse the shops for gifts, crafts and antiques. The Danish Windmill, Museum of Danish America and Bedstemor’s Hus will be decorated for the holidays and open for tours. For more information, please call 800-451-7960.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Walnut Christmas Walk. Walk through Walnut’s antique and specialty shops, have a cup of cider, a taste of wine, a treat, and look for that special gift! For more information about the Christmas Walk, call Crockery & More at (712) 784-2626.
Small Business Saturday in Audubon. An all day promotion to support local by shopping local! From 2-5 p.m., meet Santa, grab some hot chocolate, walk through the Christmas trees and more at the Old Park Hotel 423 Park Place. To participate in the Christmas Tree Festival, contact Molly at the Chamber at audchmbr@iowatelecom.net At 5:30 p.m., Albert’s Lighted Parade begins. Registration and line up is at 4:30 p.m. at Albert the Bull campground. $10 entry fee, open to ATVs, UTVs, golf carts and bikes. Call 712-250-0994 for more information.
Julefest 2022 Enjoy the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton as they celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season! Taste traditional holiday treats and browse the shops for gifts, crafts and antiques. The Danish Windmill, Museum of Danish America and Bedstemor’s Hus will be decorated for the holidays and open for tours. For more information, please call 800-451-7960.
Albert’s Lighted Christmas Parade — line up at 4:30 p.m. $10 to participate, ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, bikes starting out at the Albert the Bull Campground, hot chocolate and hot dogs on the square after the parade.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Coon Rapids Christmas in a Small Town — kids events, meal, music, shopping, lighted parade and more see www.coonrapidsiowa.com for more
Popup Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. home-made market goods, limestick pickles, jams, jellies, baked goods, potatoes, jar mixes, dried onion, sun-dried tomatoes and more. New location at Comfy Corner Bed and Breakfast, 602 Washington, Audubon.
