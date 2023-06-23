CARROLL — A Glidden man was killed in an accident between a UTV and an Express Van on Tuesday, June 20, according to reports from the Iowa State Patrol.
A 2017 Chevy Express Van, driven by Paul Heuton, 60, of Carroll, was traveling north on Olympic Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon while a 2022 John Deere Gator UTV, driven by Randy Daniel, 62, of Glidden was eastbound on 230th. Daniel did not stop at a posted stop sign, before entering the intersection causing Heuton to take evasive action. Heuton was unable to avoid striking the UTV on the passenger side.
The UTV rolled and entered the northeast ditch, along with the Express Van.
Daniel was transported by ambulance to the Carroll County Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. Another person was injured but the Iowa State Patrol did not give that person’s name or age, and it’s not clear which vehicle that person was a passenger in.