PELLA — Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.
Allyson Madsen of Exira received the Kniff Family Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Madsen is a member of the class of 2022 at Central in Pella.
Wyatt Madsen of Exira received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Madsen is a member of the class of 2024 at Central in Pella.
Kamryn Waymire of Elk Horn received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Waymire is a member of the class of 2024 at Central in Pella.
Amy Burns of Audubon received the The Little — Marshall Scholarship, the Verle and Hilda Ver Dught Endowed Scholarship in Biology and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Burns is a member of the class of 2024 at Central in Pella.
The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends faculty and staff who support scholarships for Central students. A video was shown during the dinner highlighting Central’s newest endowed scholarship. It may be accessed at central.edu/perkins-scholarship.