AUDUBON - A Town Hall meeting with State Auditor Rob Sand is planned for Wednesday, June 28, part of Sand’s fifth annual 100 Town Hall Meeting. He will be visiting Council Bluffs, Missouri Valley, Harlan and Audubon.
“It helps our office to hear from Iowans and helps Iowans to hear from someone who is willing to go after insiders’ corruption and waste in Iowa’s governments. I’m proud to continue that work in all Iowa’s counties this year,” Sand said.
The Town Hall meetings allow Iowans to ask questions about what the Auditor’s office does, and “the conditions of the state’s finances and governance,” according to officials with Sand’s office.
The Town Hall meeting in Audubon will be at 3 p.m. at the Albert the Bull Park, 1108 Division Street, in Audubon. The Shelby County Town Hall is set for 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Potters Park, 1218 College Blvd, Harlan.
Sand is expected to talk about the new school vouchers legislation that take tax dollars from Iowa Public Schools to pay for private school tuition; new legislation that would allow state agencies to hide documents from the State Auditor, and updates on Sand’s Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program to save tax dollars.