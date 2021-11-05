AUDUBON — Work could start as early as May on the high school/middle school renovation project at the Audubon Community Schools, according to Superintendent Eric Trager, after bids were opened on Monday.
Trager said he was very happy with how (the bids) came out, and is ready to move forward with renovation work.
In March, a $7.5 million general obligation bond for the project passed, 69 percent “yes” votes to 30 percent “no” votes, but bids for the project came in about $4 million higher than the estimate, sending Trager and the school board back to the drawing board.
Trager hoped for more bidders and more competitive bidding, and said after bids were opened, “We are going forward.”
“We had a total of 10 bids for the four prime contracts,” he said.
Those contracts were for a general contractor along with electrical, mechanical and fire suppression.
Trager said all in all “raw costs” for the bids came in at about $9.86 million with bids going to Construct Incorporated for the general contractor; Nelson Electric out of Carroll for the electrical; Camblin Mechanical out of Atlantic for the mechanical and Midwest Sprinklers for fire suppression for the building.
The overall price will be higher — Trager said, after adding in contingencies, fees, temporary classrooms and outside storage. All in he said the project would be about $12,379,370.
General obligation bonds would pay for $7.5 million, cash that the district had saved up would pay for about $1.25 million, and the district would bond against sales tax income for the balance — about $3.7 million. He said it was important to note that bond would not be affecting property taxes.
He said there were “a lot of other costs that go into a project of this size,” like inspections, bleachers that were not a part of the original bid, and more.
“When we did the redesign, part of the process was working on the financing,” for the project, he said. The public approved the general obligation bonds, and Trager said he and the board had promised they would find a way to finance parts of the project that came in over the $7.5 million in GO bonds that didn’t affect property tax.
He said he presented a best case and worst case scenario to the board in August “And we ended up just under the best case by about $200,000,” he said.
“We are super happy to have a lot of bidders come to the table.”
The work will be done in three phases.
The first will begin in May and go through the summer of 2022, essentially renovating the east wing of the building. Then starting in August of 2022, the west wing upstairs will be shut down, and some teachers will be relocated into temporary classrooms so work can take place. By Christmas 2022 Trager said he hoped that everyone would be back in their classrooms — and they could start the downstairs, with the auditorium and locker rooms in March of 2023. “That’s what we’re shooting for,” he said, noting there was some time cushion built into the project.
“We’re very pleased and ready to move forward,” he said.