Treynor - This week 10 southwest Iowa schools will file into gymnasiums and auditoriums to hear from speaker and author, Terrence Talley, who's hope is to bring students together, give another option, heal some hurts and help realize positive life choices. The presentation is part of TS Bank's TS Promise motivational speaker series Sept. 26-29, visiting Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Griswold, East Mills, Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Southwest Valley.
Local bank sponsors motivational speaker to visit 10 southwest Iowa area schools
