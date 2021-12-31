AUDUBON - The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a Soup Challenge event on Sunday, Jan. 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center. Proceeds will go to the Audubon Rec Center’s expansion project.
You can bring a crock pot of soup of any variety and attendees will vote on their favorite soups by putting $1 in the tip can. The top three vote winners can take their tips home!
If you bring a crock pot of soup, you receive two free admission tickets, but you can come just to enjoy the soup and vote if you’d like to help out the Rec Center expansion project.
Adult tickets are $6 each, ages 5-12 are $3 and kids under 5 are no charge. Other tips will be donated to the Knights of Columbus “Persons with Intellectual Disabilities” fund. If you choose to bring soup, please contact Steve Brinkman by calling 712/249-6525 or email him at steve.brinkman@plantpioneer.com.
Enjoy a great soup supper and a night out in January, plus help build funds for the Audubon Rec Center's expansion!