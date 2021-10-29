The Exira Christian Church will hold the annual Fall Turkey Supper on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 4 p.m. until sold out.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be carry-out only. It will include turkey, homemade dressing, potatoes and gravy, creamed peas and carrots, pasta salad, cranberry salad, rolls and delicious pie and dessert.
The suggested donation for the meal is $16. No call in reservations will be accepted this year, shut-ins in Exira can call 712-268-5498 by noon for delivery. They will also have pecans, english walnuts and mixed nuts for sale.
Proceeds from the supper assist with the needs of families in the community through the Christian Womens' Fellowship.