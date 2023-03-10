AUDUBON — It’s a whirl of fancy dresses in all colors, tiaras, flowers, a Grand March and dance — but not Prom for high schoolers. On Saturday, March 18 at the Audubon High School, the Audubon Dance Team will help put together a special prom for all those little princesses in the area.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
