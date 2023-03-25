Audubon FFA Members Participate in District FFA Contest

Photo L-R: Marie Brand, Macey Bauer, Gage Krieger, Aubrey Hartl, Alex Henkle, Karson Hansen, Hayden Larsen, Jesse Stroeher, Karter Obermeier, Harlow Miller, Emily Foran, Carson Wessel, Stefi Beisswenger, Ryan Hermansen, Sydney Johnson, Sully McClain, Edward Miller, Lane Elmquist, Carson Bauer, Daniel Tessman, Kalee Juelsgaard, Kerrigan Larsen, Colton Hansen, Kylie Petersen, Logan Thygesen, Mattie Nielsen, Oliver Deist, Alexis Obermeier, Kali Irlmeier, Addie Hocker and Collin Bauer

Audubon FFA members have been busy preparing for numerous career development events over the last few months. The District FFA Conference was hosted by the IKM-Manning Area Chapter on Saturday, March 4. The state contests will take place during the State FFA Leadership Conference in Ames, April 16 – 18. Members competed in numerous career development events that are geared toward making members leaders in their schools, communities, and the FFA organization. This year Audubon members competed in the following events at the District FFA Contest.

