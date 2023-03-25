Audubon FFA Members Participate in District FFA Contest

Audubon FFA members have been busy preparing for numerous career development events over the last few months. The District FFA Conference was hosted by the IKM-Manning Area Chapter on Saturday, March 4. The state contests will take place during the State FFA Leadership Conference in Ames, April 16 – 18. Members competed in numerous career development events that are geared toward making members leaders in their schools, communities, and the FFA organization. This year Audubon members competed in the following events at the District FFA Contest.
Ag CSI:Team: Macy Bauer, Marie Brand, Aubrey Hartl, Alex Henkle, Gage Krieger, Jesse Stroeher
Districts: Gold-Ag Career & Science Investigation, Ag CSI, is a Career Development Event that challenges Middle School FFA members to explore the diverse career options in agriculture. Ag CSI also challenges students to think creatively to develop solutions to future agriculturally related issues. This is a Career Development Event for 7th and 8th Grade Iowa FFA members. This year teams needed to devise a plan to put agriculture on Mars.
Conduct of Meetings:
Team: Lane Elmquist, Ryan Hermansen, Sydney Johnson, Harlow Miller, Logan Thygesen, Maecy Rudy, Carson Wessel, Madeline Kasperbauer, and Sullivan McClain
Districts: Gold-The Conduct of Meetings event is intended to develop the skills of young members in properly conducting an FFA meeting. Participants must be ninth and/or 10th-grade FFA members. This event aids the development of leadership abilities of young members for present and future chapter activities.
Experience the Action
Team: Colton Hansen, Addie Hocker, Kerrigan Larsen, Edward Miller, Alexis Obermeier, Mattie Nielsen, and Oliver Deist
Districts: 1st Place – Gold, Advance to State
This event is designed to emphasize the major exciting aspects of Agricultural Education and the FFA. By participating in this activity, chapters should develop enthusiastic presentations, that market Ag Ed/FFA. Its purpose is to motivate students to enroll in Ag Ed programs and become FFA members. In addition, this program may serve to inform and educate the general public regarding the benefits and activities of Ag Ed/FFA programs. Middle School members Macey Bauer, Marie Brand, Karson Hansen, Aubrey Hartl, Hayden Larsen, Karter Obermeier, Jesse Stroeher, and Clayton VanAernam will assist as audience members in their area at the state conference.
Chapter Website
Kylie Petersen and Kalee Juelsgaard
Districts: 3rd Place – Gold, Alternate to State
This event is provided to encourage the development of a website to promote the local FFA chapter. It is designed to stimulate the technological implementation of computer skills and webpage design. Audubon’s website design for the chapter is https://iowaagriculture.wixsite.com/theaudubonffaJob InterviewStefi Beisswenger
Districts: Gold
This event was established to provide FFA members an opportunity to demonstrate their ability in completing a job application form, writing a letter of application, preparing a resume, interviewing properly, answering questions clearly, and presenting the proper impression.
Extemporaneous Speaking
Emily Foran
Districts: Silver
This event is designed to encourage the development of FFA members in the ability to speak, think, and answer questions readily before an audience. Participants are given general topic areas and on the day of the contest; they are given a specific topic to prepare and deliver a speech to the judges.
Greenhand Quiz:
District Participants:
Gold: Lane Elmquist (3rd), Olivia Carter (5th), Brody Weber (6th), Sullivan McClain (6th), Ryan Hermansen (8th), Sydney Johnson (9th), Carson Wessel (9th), Logan Thygesen (10th), Harlow Miller (10th), Walter Vetter, Maddie Kasperbauer, Jordan Mulford, Brody Schultes, Pete Lebeck
Silver: Brayden Sporrer, Evelyn Gomez, Maecy Rudy, Anna Larsen, Briley Belnap, Kade Sporrer
This quiz tested greenhand members (9th grade or new members) on their general FFA knowledge. Lane Elmquist and Olivia Carter will represent the Audubon FFA at the State FFA Convention in the Greenhand Quiz.
Chapter Quiz:
District Participants:
Gold: Daniel Tessman, Mari Gleason, Kalee Juelsgaard, Austin Heuss, Josh McDivitt, Colton Hansen, Emily Foran, Aaron Olsen
Silver: Kylie Petersen, Jackie Lopez, Samantha Warnaca, Colin Hartl, Oliver Deist, Emma Griffith, Mason Steckler, Carson Meaike, Corbin Chambers
Bronze: Nate Terrell
This quiz tested chapter members (10th grade) on their general ag and FFA knowledge.
Farm Business Management Quiz
District Participants:
Silver: Michelle Brooks (6th), Jay Remsburg (6th), Cooper Nielsen (7th), Grant Gleason (7th), Kali Irlmeier (8th), Evan Alt (9th) Bronze: Gavin Larsen
This quiz is designed to test a participant’s knowledge, decision-making, and problem-analysis skills of economic principles and concepts taught in Business Management in Agriculture. Jay Remsburg, Cooper Nielsen, Grant Gleason, and Kalie Irlmeier will advance to state to compete in the Farm Business Management Career Development Event.
Academic Achievement Award:
Recipients: Kacie Anthofer, Collin Bauer, Grant Gleason, Kali Irlmeier, Gavin Larsen, Cooper Nielsen, and Jay RemsburgStudents receiving the Academic Achievement Award are seniors that have been in the FFA for at least three years and enrolled in ag their senior year with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
Delegates:Carson Bauer and Daniel Tessman served as the Audubon FFA delegates. They will also serve as delegates for the state convention.
Rising Star Candidate: Colton Hansen
Colton will represent the Audubon FFA for the SW District Rising Star. The Ferris George Rising Star Award is presented in memory of Ferris George, a charter member of the National FFA Organization, a member of the United FFA Alumni in Iowa, and a supporter of agriculture. The purpose of the award is to recognize FFA members who during their freshmen year exhibited outstanding leadership.
State Convention
In addition to the above teams advancing to state the Audubon FFA Chapter will be represented in the following ways:Iowa Degrees
11 Audubon FFA members receive their Iowa FFA Degree this year at the State FFA Convention. Evan Alt, Brody Beane, Michelle Brooks, Keegan Deist, Addesyn Hocker, Kerrigan Larsen, Edward Miller, Mattie Nielsen, Alexis Obermeier, Jordan Porsch, and Logan Schmidt will all receive this honor.
State Career Development Events
The Audubon FFA will have members competing in the following Career Development Events.
Poultry Judging: Mari Gleason, Ryan Hermansen, and Jackie Lopez
Collin Bauer served as the SW District Vice-President for the past two years and will run for a State FFA Office during this year’s state convention. Emily Foran and other Audubon members will be leading a workshop at the State FFA Convention about the Washington Leadership Conference. Our middle school members attending the convention will also attend a Middle School Workshop geared toward 7th- and 8th-grade members in FFA.
The Audubon FFA is a youth organization of 120 student members as part of the 15,400 Iowa FFA members from 237 local chapters across Iowa. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.