AUDUBON - The newest Audubon County Supervisor looks forward to serving the county. Heath Hansen was elected to fill the seat of Gary VanAernam of Exira, a long-time county supervisor who chose not to run for another term. Hansen said he decided to run as "another way I could serve Audubon County and put some of my skills to use, being helpful."

